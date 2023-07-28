Country Thunder: Sheriff’s department responds to 430+ calls during 4-day festival

TWIN LAKES, Wis. — The Kenosha Sheriff's Department responded to over 430 calls for service during the four-day Country Thunder music festival in Twin Lakes.
A total of 164 county ordinance citations were reported, and there were nine misdemeanor criminal arrests. Three people were also arrested for reportedly stealing $50,000 worth of entry wristbands.
The sheriff's department said a majority of the calls include: 911 calls (90), underage liquor calls (61), medical (30), disorderly conduct (28), intoxicated person (25), suspicious
(24), thefts (15), fights (14), trespass (12), and drug-related (6).
Between July 20-23, the sheriff's department recorded the following offenses:
"Total County Ordinance Citations – 164
- Underage Alcohol Violation – 106
- Obstructing/Resisting an Officer –15
- Disorderly Conduct – 4
- Trespass to Land – 4
- Possession of Marijuana – 3
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia- 2
- Criminal Damage to Property- 2
- Identification Card Violation – 2
- Theft-2
- Defraud Recreational Facility-9
- Possess Tobacco by Minors- 2
- Battery- 1
- Possession of Fireworks- 3
- Lewd and Lascivious- 9
Misdemeanor Criminal Arrests – 9
- Disorderly Conduct – 2
- Obstructing Officer-2
- Resisting an Officer – 1
- Receiving Stolen Property – 4
Felony Criminal Arrests-3
- Receiving Stolen Property greater than $10,000 – 3"
