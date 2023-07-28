Watch Now
Country Thunder: Sheriff’s department responds to 430+ calls during 4-day festival

A total of 164 county ordinance citations were reported, including three arrests for reportedly stealing $50,000 worth of entry wristbands.
Country Thunder Music Festival
Posted at 2:49 PM, Jul 28, 2023
TWIN LAKES, Wis. — The Kenosha Sheriff's Department responded to over 430 calls for service during the four-day Country Thunder music festival in Twin Lakes.

A total of 164 county ordinance citations were reported, and there were nine misdemeanor criminal arrests.

The sheriff's department said a majority of the calls include: 911 calls (90), underage liquor calls (61), medical (30), disorderly conduct (28), intoxicated person (25), suspicious
(24), thefts (15), fights (14), trespass (12), and drug-related (6).

Between July 20-23, the sheriff's department recorded the following offenses:

"Total County Ordinance Citations – 164

  • Underage Alcohol Violation – 106
  • Obstructing/Resisting an Officer –15
  • Disorderly Conduct – 4
  • Trespass to Land – 4
  • Possession of Marijuana – 3
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia- 2
  • Criminal Damage to Property- 2
  • Identification Card Violation – 2
  • Theft-2
  • Defraud Recreational Facility-9
  • Possess Tobacco by Minors- 2
  • Battery- 1
  • Possession of Fireworks- 3
  • Lewd and Lascivious- 9

Misdemeanor Criminal Arrests – 9

  • Disorderly Conduct – 2
  • Obstructing Officer-2
  • Resisting an Officer – 1
  • Receiving Stolen Property – 4

Felony Criminal Arrests-3

  • Receiving Stolen Property greater than $10,000 – 3"

