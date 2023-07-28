Country Thunder: Sheriff’s department responds to 430+ calls during 4-day festival

TWIN LAKES, Wis. — The Kenosha Sheriff's Department responded to over 430 calls for service during the four-day Country Thunder music festival in Twin Lakes.

A total of 164 county ordinance citations were reported, and there were nine misdemeanor criminal arrests. Three people were also arrested for reportedly stealing $50,000 worth of entry wristbands.

The sheriff's department said a majority of the calls include: 911 calls (90), underage liquor calls (61), medical (30), disorderly conduct (28), intoxicated person (25), suspicious

(24), thefts (15), fights (14), trespass (12), and drug-related (6).

Between July 20-23, the sheriff's department recorded the following offenses:

"Total County Ordinance Citations – 164



Underage Alcohol Violation – 106

Obstructing/Resisting an Officer –15

Disorderly Conduct – 4

Trespass to Land – 4

Possession of Marijuana – 3

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia- 2

Criminal Damage to Property- 2

Identification Card Violation – 2

Theft-2

Defraud Recreational Facility-9

Possess Tobacco by Minors- 2

Battery- 1

Possession of Fireworks- 3

Lewd and Lascivious- 9

Misdemeanor Criminal Arrests – 9



Disorderly Conduct – 2

Obstructing Officer-2

Resisting an Officer – 1

Receiving Stolen Property – 4

Felony Criminal Arrests-3



Receiving Stolen Property greater than $10,000 – 3"

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip