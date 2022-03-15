Country music star Tyler Farr, special guest Warren Zeiders to perform at Washington County Fair this summer

WEST BEND, Wis. — Country music star Tyler Farr will headline the 2022 Washington County Fair on Thursday, July 28.

Farr will take stage with special guest Warren Zeiders.

Country singer Justin Moore was previously announced as the first headliner for the fair. Moore will perform on Saturday, July 30.

The 164th annual Washington County Fair kicks off Tuesday, July 26 and runs through Sunday, July 31.

VIP reserved seating tickets will go on sale for Washington County Agricultural & Industrial Society (AIS) members this Friday at 9 a.m. and to the public on Friday, March 18 at 9 a.m. Ticket prices range from $35 to $45.

General admission to the fair includes lawn seating at no additional cost.

To learn more, click here.

