CEDARBURG — Ozaukee County's 'Country In The Burg' is on for Aug. 27 and 28 in Cedarburg, organizers said Monday.

Kip Moore, Drake White and Wisconsin's Kirstie Kraus will perform Friday night.

Billy Currington, Easton Corbin and Frankie Ballard will perform Saturday night.

Former Wisconsin Badger football player Travis Beckum will be DJing the event.

Click here for more information.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip