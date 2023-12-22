Countdown to Christmas: 3 ideas to kick-start your holiday spirit

MILWAUKEE - — With just days to go until Christmas, time is running thin to kick-start your holiday spirit!

If you're feeling more like the Grinch than Old St. Nick, keep reading for some family-friendly ideas that will help get everyone in a festive mood.

It's just $5.00 per rider, but you'll want to get tickets in advance.

"We highly, absolutely, highly recommend buying tickets in advance, there is a sellout risk," explained Rebecca Sue Button, with MKE Downtown.

Through December 30th you can join the 40-minute narrated tour and see the sparkle of half-a-million lights across downtown Milwaukee. The tour includes three lighted parks “Community Spirit Park” at Cathedral Square Park, “Santa’s Celebration Square ” at Zeidler Union Square and “¡Felices Fiestas!” at Pere Marquette Park.

The Jingle Buses depart from Courtyard Milwaukee Downtown, 300 W. Michigan Street. The tours operate Thursdays and Fridays from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturdays from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sundays from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Click here for ticket information.

If dazzling displays aren't enough to get you feeling jolly, consider a tour of holly. Two of Milwaukee Public Museum's most beloved exhibits, 'Streets of Old Milwaukee' and 'European Village', have been transformed into winter wonderlands of yesteryear.

"These decorations are really unique, they're not the bright lights that you see today," explained Madeline Anderson, Director of Earned Media at MPM.

"They're going to be up through January 21st, so you have plenty of time to still come and see them now — and even after the holidays."

And if you visit during the final week of 2023, when many students are on winter break, you'll have a chance to catch MPM educators on various exhibit floors teaching about topics such as the furs that cover arctic animals and the differences between mammoths and mastodons — both of which called Wisconsin home before they went extinct.

"One of our engagements is talking about the differences between antlers, tusks and horns," added Stephen Petrie, MPM's Informal Education Coordinator. "These engagements are going to run from 10:00 a.m. to Noon and from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day between December 27th and the 31st. We try, when we're doing things on the museum floors, to have something that's accessible to all ages."

Click here for more information about events at MPM.

Here's one more idea! You can take advantage of the final days of the Holiday Film Festival at the Rivoli Theatre in Cedarburg. Every movie is just $4.00 and you can see classics like "Elf" and "It's a Wonderful Life". Click here to purchase tickets.

