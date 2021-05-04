Watch
Council approves Milwaukee Tool grant that could bring more than 1K jobs to city

The final vote on a Milwaukee Tool proposal heads to the Common Council Tuesday.
Milwaukee Tool
Posted at 10:38 AM, May 04, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Plans to renovate a vacant office building and bring additional office space for Brookfield-based Milwaukee Tool to downtown Milwaukee have been approved by the Common Council during a vote on Tuesday.

The vote approved the proposal, which could bring more than 1,000 additional jobs to Milwaukee.

The building is located near the corner of 5th and Michigan.

Plans show the entire renovation would cost about $30 million. In the proposal, the city of Milwaukee would provide up to $20 million in tax subsidies for this project.

The full Common Council met Tuesday morning to review the plans.

Milwaukee Tool said it planned to include a $15 minimum wage for service workers.

Milwaukee Tool officials say the goal is to have some of those employees working inside this building by October of this year.

