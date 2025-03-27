MILWAUKEE — The family of an Outagamie County man who was shot and killed in early March is speaking out again.

"It's just hard," his sister Deanna Van Thiel said. "It's hard like imagining him here, and I don't know, needing help, I don't know, and just not getting it."

Cory Fritz was shot on Milwaukee's north side early in the morning on March 3. He later died at the hospital on March 4.

Thursday afternoon, two people were charged with his murder.

Family told TMJ4 the fight still isn't over.

"It's really disheartening, so it's a lot of anger and sadness and wondering like what happened," Van Thiel said. "I don't know a lot of things, like alright, could we have prevented this in anyway, or what could people have done differently. So many questions."

It's questions Fritz's family have been asking for weeks now.

"With not knowing, you know, you kind of make your own story in your head," Fritz's mother, Cheryl Hartjes, said.

TMJ4 first spoke with Fritz's family the week following his death, after Van Thiel posted on Facebook pleading for help.

Watch: Cory Fritz's family wants more answers after Milwaukee men charged in his murder

Cory Fritz's family wants more answers after Milwaukee men charged in his murder

This week, TM4's Jenna Rae met the family at the exact spot Fritz was killed.

"It's hard," Hartjes explained. "This is my first time that I came here, and I've been meaning to do so, but I just haven't been able to do it."

"I was expecting it to not be so busy, like, this is a really busy street, and for no one to see what happened, or call 911 for him. It's just so sad, and it breaks my heart because Cory was one of the sweetest people ever," his sister added.

Thursday afternoon, some of the family's questions were answered.

Travis Cooper and Gregory Hamilton are now charged with Fritz's murder as well as armed robbery.

According to a criminal complaint, Cooper told a witness that he and Hamilton planned to set up a drug deal with Fritz and then rob him.

Cooper allegedly told the witness that during the robbery, Fritz fought back, so he hit him in the head with the gun and it accidentally went off.

It's a bit of an explanation Fritz's family said still leaves them with questions.

"Help us get answers and find our justice for Cory," Hartjes pleaded.

"We want justice for him because he didn't deserve that," Van Thiel added.

For now, family said Fritz's memory will live on regardless.

"I was hoping to leave something here just so Cory would look down and see. It was a little memorial, a little wooden plaque, and it says 'in memory of a life so beautifully lived, and a heart so deeply loved'," Hartjes said.

