Corgi predicts Bucks in 6 against Boston Celtics in viral video

MILWAUKEE — A viral video showing a corgi correctly predicting the first four games of Milwaukee Bucks v. Boston Celtics in the playoffs is in fact predicting Bucks in 6.

Watch the video at the top of this article.

The video first posted to TikTok by user "Aircorg" shows the corgi standing at the top of a flight of stairs with two hoops at the bottom, one identified for the Bucks and the other for the Celtics.

A basketball is tossed to the corgi and the dog butts it with its face, and the ball rolls down the stairs and into the hoops.

The first ball drops into the Bucks basket, second into the Celtics basket, the third into the Bucks and the fourth into the Celtics - just as the playoff series has proceeded.

As we know right now, both teams still need two more wins to continue in the playoffs

With the elegance only a corgi can have, the pupper bounces the two remaining balls right into the Bucks basket.

The corgi has spoken. Bucks in 6.

The Bucks face off against the Celtics for Game 5 Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip