Corey's Place: Deceased veteran's family opens homeless group homes in his legacy

Milwaukee Air Force veteran Corey Adams' name continues to be honored close to a year after his death as his family announced they’ll be opening two new group homes for homeless veterans on Milwaukee’s north side.

The homes are called Corey’s Place, located on 69th Street right off of Capitol Drive.

The inspiration behind the project is to not leave veterans behind. The family has been working on it since last year.

With help of grants and donations, one home will just be for male veterans, the other will be for female veterans.

The announcement comes as the Adam’s family is fighting to pass the "Green Alerts Bill" in Madison. The bill would notify the public when a missing at-risk veteran goes missing.

Adam’s mother Gwendolyn told TODAY'S TMJ4 it is the least they can do to take care of our veterans.

“We will also be working with other organizations to kind of help them get their own places as they make their transitions,” Gwendolyn said. "This is a testament that Corey’s life not be in vain.”

The homes are set to open sometime this summer between June and August.