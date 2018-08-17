Cops on rooftop brave rain to raise money for Special Olympics

HARTFORD, WI - Cops at a coffee shop, that’s nothing out of the ordinary, but when they’re on the roof people may start to ask some questions.

The Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser is now in its 7th year. 59 Dunkin' Donuts shops across Southeastern Wisconsin hosted the event this morning —it included a quick climb to the top of a roof and braving the elements.

“It’s so great that they’re trying to raise the awareness for these things that are so important,” Joyce Schmitt said.

The fundraiser helps support the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for Special Olympics Wisconsin. LETR is the largest public awareness vehicle and grassroots fundraiser for the Special Olympics and one that Smitt said means a lot to her and her family.

“We actually have a niece that had down syndrome and they helped her a lot with different events that she did and she just loved it. So, it’s kind of close to our hearts," Schmitt said.

Last year law enforcement officials raised more than $74,000 during this event, this year their goal is to surpass that.