'Cop on a Rooftop' raises awareness for Special Olympics

Hundreds of law enforcement officers throughout the state will stand atop 56 Dunkin' Donuts on Friday to raise awareness and money for The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for Special Olympics Wisconsin. Donate to the 'Cop on a Rooftop' cause and get a free donut coupon per customer.



In its eighth year, police officers will go to new heights to raise awareness for Special Olympics. Since 2012, 'Cop on a Rooftop' has raised more than $290,000 for The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. LETR is the largest public awareness and grassroots fundraiser for Special Olympics Wisconsin and has raised more than $31.5 million for its athletes.

Support 'Cop on a Rooftop' from 6 a.m. through 11 a.m. at the participating Dunkin’ Donuts locations listed below:

1. Appleton: W3208 County Road KK

2. Beloit: 2787 Milwaukee Rd.

3. Delavan: 502 Borg Rd.

4. DePere: 950 Main Ave.

5. Eau Claire: 2836 N. Clairemont

6. Eau Claire: 1431 Hastings Way

7. Fond du Lac: 729 W. Johnson

8. Fort Atkinson: 1609 US 12

9. Green Bay: 2125 E. Main St.

10. Hales Corners: 5480 S. 108th St.

11. Hartford: 1595 E. Sumner

12. Howard: 2455 Lineville Rd.

13. Janesville: 2121 Milton Ave.

14. Janesville: 1905 Center Ave.

15. Kenosha: 11748 75th St.

16. Kenosha: 4028 75th St.

17. La Crosse: 1422 Losey Blvd.

18. Lake Delton: 1171 South Wisconsin Dells Parkway (ground only)

19. Madison: 739 S. Gammon Rd.

20. Madison: 801 S. Park St. (ground only)

21. Madison: 1401 Emil St.

22. Marshfield: 915 N. Central Avenue (ground only)

23. Menominee, MI: 1253 10th Ave.

24. Menomonee Falls: 15560 Silver Spring Dr. (ground only)

25. Milwaukee: 151 W. Layton Ave.

26. Milwaukee: 622 W. Wisconsin Ave. (ground only)

27. Milwaukee: 7272 N. 76th

28. Milwaukee: 7926 Capitol Dr.

29. Monroe: 425 8th St.

30. New Berlin: 3500 S. Moorland Rd.

31. Oak Creek: 2345 W. Ryan Rd.

32. Oak Creek: 8750 S. Howell Ave.

33. Oconomowoc: 427 E. Wisconsin Ave.

34. Platteville: 245 E. Business Hwy 151

35. Plover: 3005 Village Park Dr. (ground only)

36. Prairie du Chien: 90 Riverside Square

37. Racine: 6026 Washington Ave.

38. Rhinelander: 1415 Lincoln St.

39. Sauk City: 410 Philips Blvd.

40. Sheboygan: 2832 S. Business Dr.

41. Stoughton: 1009 W Main St.

42. South Milwaukee: 3103 S. Chicago Ave. (ground only)

43. Sturtevant: 9209 Durant Ave.

44. Sun Prairie: 950 Windsor St.

45. Tomah: 1825 N. Superior

46. Waukesha: 804 Sunset Blvd.

47. Waukesha: 2450 N. Grandview Blvd.

48. Waunakee: 404 W. Main St.

49. Waupun: 1001 E. Main St.

50. Wausau: 4528 Rib Mountain Drive

51. West Allis: 2865 S. 108th St.

52. West Milwaukee: 2068 Miller Parkway

53. Weston: 4020 Schofield Ave.

54. Whitefish Bay: 106 W. Silver Spring Rd. (ground only)

55. Wisconsin Dells: 2415 Wisconsin Dells Parkway

56. Wisconsin Rapids: 2135 8th St. South