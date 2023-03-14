'Coors-icle': Coors Light launches limited-time beer-flavored popsicle

MILWAUKEE — Coors Light has just introduced Coors-icles, a popsicle inspired by the refreshing flavor of Coors Light.

According to a news release, Coor-icles are non-alcoholic beer-flavored popsicles to make sure beer fans stay chill when things get heated during the madness of college basketball.

The Coor-icle is intended for consumers aged 21+ and will be available for a limited time during the tournament season.

Last year, Coors Light released a Chillollipop after reading about social experiments where lollipops and hard candies were distributed to bar-goers at the end of an evening to calm them down.

So this year, instead of lollipops, Coors Light decided to release the Coors-icle to continue creating calmness during March Madness.

Coors-icles will be available at more than 800 bars across the United States during March Madness.

Six-packs of Coors Light Coors-icles can be purchased on the Coors Light website. According to a news release, a limited number of Coors-icles will be released every weekday at 12 p.m. EST through March 24.

