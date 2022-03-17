'Chillollipop': Coors Light launches limited-time beer-flavored lollipop

WISCONSIN — Calling all beer and basketball lovers! Coors Light is launching a new beer-flavored lollipop in hopes that it will bring some calm to the madness of college basketball.

For the next three weeks, beer lovers will be able to head to the Coors Light online store and purchase six-packs of Coors Light's new "Chillollipop," refreshing beer-flavored lollipops.

According to Coors Light, the company is releasing the lollipops after reading about previous social experiments where lollipops and other hard candies were distributed to bar-goers at the end of an evening to calm them down.

Those experiments saw success, and now Coors Light is attempting to do the same for March Madness fans. The lollipops will only be available during March Madness, so for the next three weeks.

As a part of the launch of the new product, Coors Light spoke with Donald E. Gibson, a Ph.D. who weighed in on the state sports fans are in while watching games.

He said, "If there are strong emotions around us, it’s very easy to be swept up in them. I believe that something as simple as a lollipop could have a calming influence in an emotionally charged situation.”

March is a stressful time for college basketball fans, so maybe a beer-flavored lollipop every now and then can keep everyone calm and collected.

The lollipop is intended for people 21 and older, but does not contain any alcohol, according to Coors Light. It does have a frothy foam top giving consumers a similar feeling to drinking a Coors Light from a pint.

“Will it work? We don’t know, but we can’t imagine anyone has ever been unhappy or angry with a lollipop in their mouth, so we wanted to give the Coors Light Chillollipop experiment a try,” said Marcelo Pascoa, Vice President of Marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. “During all the incredible highs and lows of March basketball, Coors Light is the brand to bring a moment of chill. Whether in the form of a Chillollipop to bring the calm, or a mountain-cold Coors Light to refresh spirits.”

Consumers can buy the lollipops for $3.17, a nod to the first day of the NCAA tournament. To buy yours, click here.

