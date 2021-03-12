Construction season ramping up in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA — As winter is winding down, construction season is ramping up.

In Wauwatosa, the city is repaving 60th St south of Vliet along with the City of Milwaukee.

Next month construction crews will start reconstructing Portland Avenue to coincide with the opening of the newly reconstructed Wilson School.

“It was something on our project list and with the school district project going on we did jump that up to this year. The road itself needs to be reconstructed and then we have some utility improvements, underground work,” said Nick Deming, City of Wauwatosa construction manager.

At the start of this summer, the city is repaving 68th St between Milwaukee Avenue and State St. That stretch of the roadway will be closed.

“Overtime the pavement wears out, the utilities that are underground, those wear out and reach the end of their useful life, so when that happens we need to come in and reconstruct those utilities and the road,” said Deming.

Along with the roads, the city is also working on its sustainability goals. Last year they replaced 1,800 street lights with energy-efficient LED lights. The lights use 50% less energy.

“So with that there [are] less outages and time spent on repairs,” said Deming.

To sign up for construction alerts with the City of Wauwatosa, click here.

