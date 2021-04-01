Construction season has arrived in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE — April is a busy construction month for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The Kilbourn tunnels are closed until late July, and it’s one of the many major projects happening around Milwaukee County.

In just a few weeks, the 12th Street bridge over Fond Du Lac Ave will be closed for 50 days for rehabilitation work.

"That’s just short of a two-month closure for 12th Street. We are looking at roughly the middle of April right now for the closure of 12th Street Bridge,” said Michael Pyritz with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Over on 794, crews are starting to repave the roadways, Pyritz said. Expect various overnight closures of lanes.

"During the daylight hours, one lane in each direction will be open," said Pyritz.

Near the Zoo Interchange, crews are continuing to work on the North Leg project, preparing for next year when they rebuild the northbound lanes.

“They are getting ready to do work past Highway 100 to get that temporary rail bridge in and remove the existing one and rebuild it," said Pyritz.

As construction work continues across the entire southeast region, Pyritz suggest following along with the project by checking out 511wi.gov

