Construction ramps up along I-43, drivers urged to use caution

MILWAUKEE — Construction continues along I-43 for the rehabilitation of the interstate between Brown Street and Capitol Drive. On Monday, traffic along I-43 Northbound was reduced to two lanes and shifted to the east, between Keefe Avenue and Capitol Drive, so crews could work on the median. The 7th Street/Atkinson Avenue entrance ramp to I-43 Northbound and the 7th Street/Locust Street entrance ramp both are now both closed until the fall.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shut down the 8th Street/Locust Street entrance ramp to I-43 Southbound. The ramp closures left some drivers confused.

"What I don't like is everything is being done around the same time it seems, that way, and it confuses people as to why this is closed when it was open yesterday," said Frank Zaffino.

According to WisDOT, the roadway in the corridor is in need of major repair and construction. Another ramp closure is expected to take place long term, the 8th Street/Keefe Avenue entrance ramp to I-43 southbound is scheduled to close to traffic through fall 2023.

Drivers are urged to enter I-43 SB on North Avenue or the 9th Street entrance ramp just before Keefe.

Frank said despite the confusion and construction, he agrees that the pavement is in need of repair.

"They got to get the job done. This is stuff that should have been done a long time ago," said Frank.

On Friday traffic along I-43 SB will also be reduced to two lanes and shifted to the west, between Capitol Drive and North Avenue through the fall.

As drivers are traveling in the construction area, motorists should be extra vigilant of crews during the day and overnight.

