Construction begins at new golf and entertainment facility at the Rock in Franklin

FRANKLIN — Construction for a brand new golf and entertainment facility in Franklin has officially begun. Crews broke ground on the new Luxe Golf Bays at The Rock on Jan. 24.

“I think people didn’t think this was actually going to happen,” ROC Ventures CEO, MIke Zimmerman told TMJ4 back in December. “We had a little bit of a snag with COVID, but yeah, we're coming out of the ground now. You can see the elevator shafts going up. It's very exciting.”

The facility has been talked about for the past seven years.

Luxe Golf will be a three-level, driving range type set-up where heated bays open to a 215-yard, target-filled field. The $27 million facility can certainly serve the serious golfer, but it’s really more of an entertainment model. A brew pub with a beer garden will be one of two restaurants opening with this latest development. Construction is expected to be completed in May 2022.

“It's built off of what is known as The Rock Sports Complex, which is 6 baseball fields, the ski hill, the Umbrella Bar, now with the stadium, coffee shop. We've got two restaurants coming in. We've got a performance center right next to it. When this is set up, it will be about a million people that come to this destination every year," Zimmerman said.

The Rock is built on a former landfill in Franklin. Zimmerman expects with the completion of the golf facility that one million people a year will visit the sports and entertainment site.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip