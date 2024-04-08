Connect One BRT fare-free rides come to an end: What riders need to know

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Transit System's (MCTS) Connect One BRT is a nine-mile route that runs along Wisconsin Avenue from the Regional Medical Center to downtown. According to MCTS, the ridership for CONNECT 1 makes it one of the top 10 routes.

The Connect ONE has been free for riders since it debuted in June of 2023, but soon they'll have to pay.

The free fare is something that riders like Chauncey Robinson said have been a big help — Robinson takes the bus to work frequently to get to American Family Field.

TMJ4 Chauncey Robinson takes the Connect One BRT to work at American Family Field most days.

"It drops me off probably a half a mile before the stadium and I just walked the rest of the way there," said Robinson.

Robinson says he actually prefers riding the Connect One because the experience has been pleasant.

"It has more like a trolley type of field to it," he said.

Angel Aguirre also takes the bus daily, but to get to school.

TMJ4 Angel Aguirre takes the Connect One BRT to school at Marquette University.

"I take it to go to law school at Marquette," said Aguirre.

He says the Connect One has been a convenient choice and he has some friends who take it instead of Route 30, which also runs along Wisconsin Avenue, because it's free. However, he knew sooner or later MCTS would start collecting on their investment.

"I was always wondering when they were gonna start charging us," said Aguirre.

According to MCTS, riders will have to start paying before they board on April 15th. MCTS said there are three ways to do this: at the kiosk validator located at bus stop stations, using the Umo app, or your WisGo card.

The fare will cost two dollars per trip and cap at four dollars daily. MCTS said when riders prepay before boarding, it speeds up the boarding process.

Julie Conner said she already pays for her other rides using her WisGo card and says it's been a smooth process. She anticipates the Connect One process will be the same.

"I haven't had any problems with it. The bus drivers are really nice," said Conner.

MCTS officials said, during the first week of payment, ambassadors will be located at some of the Connect One stations to help riders through the payment process. Most riders say they were happy to enjoy the bus while it was free.

"It's been excellent you know it's a nice comfortable ride. The bus is quite clean. They have new features as far as you can charge your phone," said rider Leon Hill.



