Connect 1 Bus Rapid Transit line averages 2,800 riders per day during first week of operation

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — The Connect 1 Bus Rapid Transit line linking Wauwatosa and downtown Milwaukee averaged 2,800 riders per day during its first week of operation in June 2023.
RELATED REPORTING: Connect 1 transit line helps to increase accessibility and connect Milwaukee County
The line gave 16,800 rides during that first week ending June 10.
Milwaukee County Transit System operates the Connect 1 BRT line and reported daily averages on Wednesday.
As our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal break down:
- Downtown Milwaukee stations were the most frequent destination; 700 rides including 300 at North Water Street and East Wisconsin Avenue.
- Marquette University campus station recorded 500 riders per day.
- The Milwaukee Regional Medical Center station recorded 200 people exiting the bus per day.
Connect 1 BRT line service started on June 4, 2023. The service is free to ride through Sept. 30.
The line cost $55 million to build and buy a fleet of electric buses. Milwaukee County paid $11.85 million, the federal government paying the rest, according to the BizJournal.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.