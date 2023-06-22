Connect 1 Bus Rapid Transit line averages 2,800 riders per day during first week of operation

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — The Connect 1 Bus Rapid Transit line linking Wauwatosa and downtown Milwaukee averaged 2,800 riders per day during its first week of operation in June 2023.

The line gave 16,800 rides during that first week ending June 10.

Milwaukee County Transit System operates the Connect 1 BRT line and reported daily averages on Wednesday.

As our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal break down:

Downtown Milwaukee stations were the most frequent destination; 700 rides including 300 at North Water Street and East Wisconsin Avenue.

Marquette University campus station recorded 500 riders per day.

The Milwaukee Regional Medical Center station recorded 200 people exiting the bus per day.

Connect 1 BRT line service started on June 4, 2023. The service is free to ride through Sept. 30.

The line cost $55 million to build and buy a fleet of electric buses. Milwaukee County paid $11.85 million, the federal government paying the rest, according to the BizJournal.

