Conflicting reports about maggot infestation in Berrada apartments

MILWAUKEE — We're following up on the maggot-infested apartments we first told you about earlier this week.

Video inside an apartment off 84th Street shows dozens of maggots that fell from the ceiling and were coming out of the walls.

Last week, Ms. Carter contacted us for help after she says her landlord, Berrada Properties, failed to come and clean out her apartment which was covered in maggots.

Ms. Carter says she paid $400 for an exterminator to take care of the issue.

It wasn't until we got involved earlier this week that Berrada came out to her apartment to try and remediate the situation.

This is what Ms. Carter's apartment looked like for days [see above video].

She says she called Berrada the day she noticed the maggots and they told her it would be a week before someone came out.

She believed the maggots were coming from the unit above her, which had been unoccupied since June, after that tenant was shot and killed outside the apartments.

On Thursday, Berrada told us that the unit above Ms. Carter had been cleaned out.

However, on Friday, we showed up to see several maintenance workers ripping out baseboards, cabinetry, and what looked like a sink or bathtub.

Standing on the sidewalk, you could even hear a saw inside the unit upstairs as the workers had the windows open.

An attorney tells us Berrada has a legal obligation to keep all of its units in a habitable condition.

It's clear after today, the apartment above Ms. Carter had never been cleared out.

We don't know if workers found maggots in there, but we did see several large flies in the windows.

We reached out to Berrada's spokesperson and still haven't heard back.

