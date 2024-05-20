Confidence and positivity shine at Girls on the Run 5K

MILWAUKEE — Girls on the Run took over American Family Field on Saturday as thousands ran the 5K meant to empower young girls. The organization had a record turnout this year with

4,500 in attendance.

TMJ4 Girls on the Run helps teach girls about physical fitness and confidence.

The program was also celebrating another major milestone marking the 15,000th girl to have gone through the program.

Running a 5k is no easy task and that's why thousands of girls — coaches and running buddies — from across Southeast Wisconsin have been training for weeks for the big race/walk day.

TMJ4 Coaches and running buddies train for weeks ahead of the big race day

But the event was more than a run. Making girls proud and confident is what Girls on the Run is all about. Twice a week coaches would teach these young girls physical activity lessons but also lessons about life.

"They learn they can reach their limitless potential and the confidence piece is such a big part of the program," said Tina Jones, executive director of Girls on the Run Southeastern Wisconsin.

TMJ4 A Girls on the Run participant celebrates with family.

This was the second year Park View has participated in this event and the girls have learned that when life gets hard, to activate their inner star power, their uniqueness and the shining bright light inside them.

TMJ4 Girls involved in the program learn to activate their star power.

"Just be confident and everyone is beautiful," said coach and teacher Samantha Lueptow.

Girls on the Run is looking for more schools to partner with for their fall run. If you would like to see this program at a school or organization near you, click here.

