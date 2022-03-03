Condo owners wait for next step for condemned Waukesha building

WAUKESHA — Condo owners evacuated from a now condemned building in Waukesha are still left with the final decision on what will happen to the building.

Horizon West Condominium was ordered razed, but a stay has given the homeowners association and its members time to figure out what will happen.

Condo resident Alicia Halvensleben says the group will likely vote to tear down the building when they meet later this month. The problem is the association doesn’t have the funds for the demolition.

“We are working with a number of different lawyers to see if there are any legal options where insurance maybe should cover this,” Halvensleben says.

She says each owner has been battling with their individual companies and the association with it, but so far, because the building is still technically standing, no one has agreed to pay.

Meanwhile residents like Halvensleben are finding other places to live. Having recently launched a campaign for the city council, she knew she couldn’t go far. She and her boyfriend found a home a few blocks away. She says luckily, they have not added her to the title of the condo since they aren’t married yet.

“I was able to get a mortgage on my own, while he still has the mortgage on the condo and we’re trying to still work out how that’s going to work financially," she said.

The building is currently fenced off and dark. The association will meet later in March to make a final decision on what to do with the property.

