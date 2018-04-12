Conagra recalls Salisbury steaks over bone matter contamination

Conagra Brands has issued a recall of 135,000 pounds of Salisbury steak products due to a possible contamination of mostly bone matter.

The USGA said in a news release the affected product is the Banquet FAMILY SIZED 6 SALISBURY STEAKS & BROWN GRAVY MADE WITH CHICKEN, PORK AND BEEF — GRILL MARKS ADDED, with the lot code 5006 8069 10 05 and a “best by’ date of Sept. 1, 2019, printed on the package.

The products were shipped nationwide.

The problem was found after the company received several customer complaints and three cases of oral injury after consumers ate the steaks.

If you have these products in your freezer, you’re urged to throw them away or turn them into the store where you bought it.

For more information, visit the USGA’s website.