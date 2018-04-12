Conagra recalls Salisbury steaks over bone matter contamination
9:22 PM, Apr 11, 2018
10:21 PM, Apr 11, 2018
Conagra Brands has issued a recall of 135,000 pounds of Salisbury steak products due to a possible contamination of mostly bone matter.
The USGA said in a news release the affected product is the Banquet FAMILY SIZED 6 SALISBURY STEAKS & BROWN GRAVY MADE WITH CHICKEN, PORK AND BEEF — GRILL MARKS ADDED, with the lot code 5006 8069 10 05 and a “best by’ date of Sept. 1, 2019, printed on the package.