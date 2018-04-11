Timeline: Paul Ryan's 20 year political career

Katie Crowther
5:27 PM, Apr 11, 2018
Paul Ryan was first elected to the U.S House of Representatives 20 years ago. In 2015, he became the youngest speaker to be elected since the 1800s.

There've been reports for weeks and weeks that House Speaker Paul Ryan was hitting the road back to Wisconsin for good, but he and his team pushed back on that — until Wednesday.  In his announcement, Ryan said his decision was about family and not being a "weekend dad" to his children. But it's not the only reason. Ryan never wanted to be speaker; he's a policy nerd who wanted to cut taxes and reform things like Medicare and Medicaid. But the job became more difficult with a fractured caucus and an unpredictable president.  Ryan joins the dozens of Republicans heading for the exit this year, with many of them looking at the mounting evidence of a blue wave heading for D.C. The generic ballot average from  Real Clear Politics  is showing a seven-point advantage for Dems in the midterms this year.  "I think he sees the writing on the wall, which is that this is going to be a really tough year for Republicans. These retirements aren't good for morale in the House GOP conference because it makes it look like the rats are leaving the ship," Politico's Daniel Lippman told Newsy recently.  Other retiring Republicans have jumped on the "Never Trump" train, but Ryan's likely to spend the next few months walking a tightrope, polishing the Republican brand without going too hard at any chaos in the White House.  "He has this delicate balance act that he has to maneuver in terms of not criticizing the president too much," Lippman said.  Ryan leaving also sets up a fight that's already been brewing behind the scenes: the fight for his job. Whether it be for the speakership or the minority leader position if Dems take the House, the front-runners seem to be the current House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy or Majority Whip Steve Scalise. SEE MORE: The Composition Of Our Political Parties Has Never Been Starker "McCarthy has the upper hand; he is the person in line. But Scalise, if he views McCarthy as vulnerable, he will continue his campaign, and so it's this shadow boxing," Lippman said.  Ryan's exit comes after a slog of a year with the gavel, and he's leaving some of his big initiatives on the table. But he was able to shepherd a tax cut bill through Congress, an achievement he (and other Republicans) are likely to tout. "I think he'll be seen as a moderately successful speaker. He didn't get everything he wanted accomplished; he didn't get entitlement reform, which he really wanted. He did get tax reform and tax cuts last year," Lippman said.  Trending stories at Newsy.com Trump Threatens Syria And Russia With Missiles In Early Morning Tweet Paul Ryan Not Seeking Re-election CNN: Trump Contemplates Firing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

Paul Ryan was one of the youngest people to ever hold one of the top jobs in the U.S. Government. He rose quickly in the Republican Party, that's why it's surprising for some people to learn he's stepping away at the age of 48.

"My 5th generation roots combined with the kind of experience I've had in Washington make me a well-qualified candidate to work for the taxpayers in this district," a 28-year-old Paul Ryan said in an interview back on Sept. 9, 1998.

That message helped elect Ryan to the U.S. House of Representatives 20 years ago.

"People knew what I stood for," Ryan said in an interview on Nov. 4, 1998. "I crisscrossed the district on a grassroots campaign telling people what I believed in. I think that's what won at the end of the day."

Before that election, he was relatively unknown. Graduating from Miami of Ohio in 1992. Entering politics a few years later, as a political aide and speechwriter.

Once elected to Congress, Ryan became Chairman of the House Budget Committee and was a favorite of fiscal conservatives. 2012 Republican Presidential Candidate Mitt Romney announced Ryan as his running mate for Vice-President. They crisscrossed the country campaigning but lost to President Barrack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden.

Ryan remained popular in his home state of Wisconsin, winning reelection to the House by a landslide in 2014.  The next year, he was called on to become Speaker of the House when John Boehner retired. Ryan initially refused the nomination, but later agreed to the new role. He was sworn in on October 29, 2015, and became the youngest speaker to be elected since the 1800's. A few months later Donald Trump became president. 

When he initially declined the Speaker of the House nomination, it was because he didn't want to sacrifice time with his family. Now, time with family is the reason he gives for retiring from politics when his term is up in January. He's been married to his wife, Janna, for 18 years. They have a daughter and two sons - all in their teens. Ryan, himself, lost his father at the age of 16. 

