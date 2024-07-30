'Completely traumatized' east side neighbors recall weekend attack, police looking for person of interest

MILWAUKEE, Wis — A couple is traumatized after an attack Saturday night outside their home. Kristel Sikora is speaking out on behalf of her husband, Matt Carlin, who was beaten by a stranger on the lower east side.

This comes as the east side of Milwaukee has seen a jump in crime in the last 12 weeks.

- Robberies are up 178 percent compared to the previous 12 weeks.

- Carjackings are up 140 percent.

- Assaults are up 15 percent.

"Babe call the police, please," Carlin pleaded.

In surveillance video from outside their home, you can hear Carlin pleading for help. He went outside Saturday around 9:30 after he said he heard people in his backyard.

"I heard my husband screaming from outside, and he proceeded to call me, and on speaker phone, I heard 'call 911, call 911'," Sikora explained.

Sikora did. However, the antagonizer, who's caught on video, didn't stop.

Surveillance video shows the man rip Carlin's shirt while he's arguing with Carlin. Then, swings at Carlin once.

A friend is behind the agitator, telling him to stop, but he keeps going.

"I was terrified, but I was more terrified not to be there for my husband because I didn't know what was going to happen, and if I wasn't there, truly, something worse would've happened," Sikora said.

When police got there, Sikora said Carlin was very injured.

"My husband's jaw was hanging, and he was trying to communicate, but it was hurting him. We had a 20 minute conversation, recanting the whole entire brutal attack," Sikora added. "We didn't receive any follow up after that."

That's why Sikora took to social media, where she shared her and Carlin's experience.

"We've been requested three times to submit videos and statements from different officers throughout the department," Josh Kuehn said.

Kuehn's a consultant working with the family. Through Sikora's social media post, Kuehn said they were able to identify the man in the video. They gave that information to police, but he said the department has been careless.

"He was boarding a flight at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. We had his flight number, all of his information of where he was flying to, and we contacted MPD to go and possibly apprehend him there. It was just a complete failure," Kuehn explained.

TMJ4 is not naming the individual because he hasn't been charged with a crime. However, Milwaukee Police did confirm they are looking for him and have a temporary felony warrant out for his arrest.

"He's a danger to anybody who comes around. I am terrified for him to be on the streets, and I'm terrified for him to return and potentially take retaliation on my family," Sikora said.

Carlin has to have surgery on Thursday. His jaw will be wired shut as a result of his injuries.

When it comes to the neighborhood, Sikora, who's also a realtor, said she doesn't feel safe and wouldn't encourage people to move here.

MPD said they're actively investigating this incident.

