Community pleads for drivers to slow down after crash involving Pleasant Prairie police squad

A Pleasant Prairie police officer is recovering after his squad car was involved in a three-car crash.

The collision happened at Green Bay Road and Highway 165 soon after the police department conducted a day-long traffic enforcement effort to combat reckless driving in the area. The officer was taken to a hospital for injuries and then released.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash. A spokesperson says another vehicle traveling at "an extremely high rate of speed" was at fault. That driver was cited. No other injuries were reported.

"It's absolutely heart-wrenching," Anne Ricchio, co-owner of Holy Family Catholic Bookstore, told TMJ4.

Unfortunately, the troubled intersection, surrounded by gas stations and a couple of medical clinics, is notorious for speeding.

Data from Wisconsin Community Maps shows there have been 26 crashes reported at that same intersection since January 2024.

"You have to be really careful. I definitely see speeders. You really have to watch and be on guard," Ricchio said.

Holy Family Catholic Bookstore has been in business nearby for more than two decades.

Ricchio feels that development in recent years is a factor in reckless driving.

"It has gotten really dangerous," Ricchio said.

"You've got people who are going entirely too fast. They don't look out for bicyclists. They think they own the road," said Richard Rumphol.

Rumphol's main mode of transportation is his bicycle.

"I see people texting, talking on their phone, preoccupied. They really need to stop doing that and be more aware," Rumphol explained.

Rumphol and Ricchio are among those pleading for drivers to slow down.

"It is a lighted intersection. You've got extra lanes for right turns, so you do provide extra safety. I think it's on us. The ownership is always on us."

