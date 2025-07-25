SHEBOYGAN — A trampoline park was recently forced to close by the City of Sheboygan after operating for less than two months.

The owners, Courtney and C.J. Rhoades, published a letter on the Bounce Trampoline Park Facebook page. It details their disappointment and journey to stay open.

Watch: Community outcry follows Sheboygan trampoline park closure

"It's disappointing for everyone, so we just want to be honest and let everyone know what's going on," Courtney Rhoades told TMJ4.

TMJ4 Courtney Rhoades owns Bounce Trampoline Park with her husband C.J.

Rhoades said the city ordered them to close on Thursday — citing safety concerns. The remaining issue, Rhoades explained, is that the city wants them to install railings around two sections of the park, obtain a permit for the fix, and obtain state approval.

Rhoades said they found an industry-level solution, carpet bonded foam, which they paid for under the impression that it complied. The business claims it had two equipment supply companies affirm that the carpet-bonded foam in a particular area was acceptable.

Courtney Rhoades Interior of Bounce Trampoline Park

"We are going through every step, every hurdle that the city has presented to us, we are following that to a T. We are doing our best to comply while also making our park something that we are proud of," Rhoades stated.

Rhoades walked me through the changes that she and her husband made to comply with the city's orders and how, at times, the expectations seemed to change.

In a statement posted to social media, the City of Sheboygan pushed back on the business's account. Officials said the city has provided clear direction on code compliance and structural safety, and that while some violations have been addressed, there are still safety concerns particularly related to building modifications, permitting history and trampoline park structural features.

"Our goal is not to shut down businesses, but to work collaboratively to make sure they meet the standards required by national, state, and local regulations," wrote Taylor Zeinert, director of planning and development for the city.

City of Sheboygan The City of Sheboygan released this statement regarding the Bounce Trampoline Park closure.

"When we got the news that they were temporarily closed, we felt really bad," Angela Bougher told TMJ4.

"The city needs to get its stuff together," Bougher's son Camilo replied.

The Bougher family is frustrated because the park has become a regular destination for their family since it opened in early June. They always felt safe there and that the owners appeared to follow the city's direction in good faith.

TMJ4 Angela and Camilo Bougher visited Bounce Trampoline Park with family often.

"As someone who loves to utilize Bounce, and that it has been open two months, and now the city is saying they have to close, that seems to me that the city is not collaborating to keep a business open," Angela Bougher explained.

Angela noted that she reached out to her alderman and the mayor to address the issue.

TMJ4 left messages for city officials but did not hear back. When we visited City Hall, we found that it closes at 11 a.m. on Fridays and operates by appointment only in the afternoon.

Rhoades wants a solution as soon as possible.

"Just like the city said, we are hopeful that we'll be able to continue working with them, and that we'll come to a resolution because I know it's in everyone's best interest for us to open up," Rhoades stated.

Bounce Trampoline Park employs 14 people, according to Rhoades. The timeline to reopen is unclear. You can read the owners' letter in the image below.

Bounce Trampoline Park The owners of Bounce Trampoline Park shared this letter following the closure.

