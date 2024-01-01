Community launches into 2024 by throwing toilet paper at Toilet Bowl Parade

HUSTISFORD, Wis. — While the Rose Bowl is one of the college football games on New Year's Day, a different kind of bowl in Wisconsin draws a big crowd.

Each year, the Village of Hustisford is home to the Toilet Bowl Parade. From floats to tractors to go-karts and first responder vehicles the lineup is filled with people ready to throw rolls of toilet back and forth with the crowd. A siren blares at noon to mark the start.

"We get to be kids ourselves. Absolutely. It's probably more for the adults than it is for the kids," David Liebherr said.

"The toilet bowl parade is just something wild that we do in Hustisford every year," said Nick Donegon who grew up in town. "I've been coming here since I was 4 years old. Now I'm bringing all my kids."

Donegon's son, Kayden, explained that you have to be quick.

"When you have no toilet paper like I just run out in the road and grab one," Kayden said.

The year's Toilet Bowl king and queen appear on "thrones," featured for raising the most money to restore the local Community Hall.

One woman said the parade serves as a great way to let go of any bad energy.

"Get rid of it all! Just throw it out there and bring on the new year," Laurene Gunderson stated.

Residents told TMJ4 that the tradition goes back to the 1970s when a group of men created their own bowl game.

"They went out and played football in the snow, and it just kind of became a party," Donegon shared.

Since they called it the "Toilet Bowl" adding the toilet paper came naturally. Decades later this party is still going strong.

"Every year we're looking to grow this," said Daryl Hundt, chairperson for the Toilet Bowl Parade.

"Wonderful get to see family and friends. Everyone comes out and has a good time," Donegon said.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip