Community groups come together on street safety and beautification

MILWAUKEE — Community leaders met again Friday amid continued efforts to improve safety for bicyclists and pedestrians in Milwaukee.

"I used to ride my bike throughout the city of Milwaukee, but I don't anymore. It's too dangerous," said Felice Green, a Sherman Park resident and director of programming at Milwaukee Water Commons.

Green was among a half dozen people who walked the crosswalks at 35th and Locust on Friday as part of the latest crosswalk action, organized by Wisconsin Bike Fed. Volunteers held signs to raise awareness among drivers about the pedestrian right of way at marked and unmarked crosswalks.

"I have a lot of siblings. I want them to be safe. I want them to be able to come outside and play without people zooming through [in cars]," said Christopher Triplett, who lives nearby.

According to WisDOT, car crashes with pedestrians fell from 506 in 2021 to 486 last year. But data also shows fatal pedestrian crashes increased from 21 to 32 during that time.

So far this year, according to WisDOT, there have been 121 crashes with pedestrians that resulted in eight deaths.

Crosswalk actions are held alongside other community events where visitors may be at risk from reckless driving. On Friday, the action played out alongside tree planting for Arbor Day, organized by the Sherman Park Tree Board, Milwaukee Water Commons and City Forestry Services.

"It's inter-generational [tree planting]," said Hank McGowan with the Sherman Park Tree Board. "One conversation leads to another. And there we have our future. It just starts with a little education. A little hands-on learning. It's part of the air quality we don't talk about. That's the money we breathe every day."

