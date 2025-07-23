Community effort focuses on supporting family of Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder

A community fundraiser brought people together to help the family of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder.
The 32-year-old was shot and killed in the line of duty last month.
Corder grew up in Cudahy. He cared deeply about serving others.
"It's heartbreaking, and anything we can do to make it easier for the family," customer Mary Ann Rankin said.
Jen's Sweet Treats organized Wednesday's brat fry fundraiser. Smithfield Foods donated and cooked up hundreds of brats and hot dogs to sell.
Organizers say all of the proceeds from the bakery and brat fry will go directly to Corder's family. Supporters who came out included members of law enforcement.
Rankin did not know Corder, but she donated supplies and bought a few items as a way to show her gratitude.
"I just pray every night for every officer, first responder, anybody like that that has to go out there and put their life in danger for us, and it's the very least any of us can do is come and support something like this," Rankin told TMJ4.
