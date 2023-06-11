Community birthday celebration honors one-year-old girl shot and killed

MILWAUKEE — On what would have been Zy’Aire Nevels’ second birthday, her family celebrated her life.

“We’re still celebrating her and I know she’s loving every minute of it,” Montrell Nevels, her dad, smiled.

Hundreds visited a community birthday celebration for Zy’Aire Saturday, June 10 at Garden Homes Park. The one-year-old girl was shot and killed at the beginning of June.

“Coming here and seeing everyone at the park, and feeling all the love. This went from a sad moment to a happy moment because my baby would have had fun. There’s a lot of love here,” Zhane Brown, her mom. Said.

The Office of Violence Prevention organized the event to honor young lives lost to violence. With horse rides, face painting, and food, the event was focused on the kids.

“My baby would’ve loved this. I can see her right now. Running all through here, jumping through the bounce houses, wanting to get on the horse and probably upset because she’s too small,” Nevels laughed.

Family members from across the country came together as her parents shared more about their little girl.

“She was my best friend, my right hand, my twin,” Nevels said. Both parents smiled, adding that she was smart, independent, and sassy.

Many people at the event didn’t personally know Zy’Aire, but showed up as part of the community. Zy’Aire’s grandmother, Terri Brown, gave hugs to many that attended.

“My heart is mending. It’s not broken anymore. It’s mending to know there’s a lot of love and support from strangers,” Brown said.

Several of the people at the event were also personally affected by gun violence. The family said to put the guns down as they remembered Zy’Aire on her birthday. They hope this celebration becomes an annual event.

A 27-year-old man has been arrestedin Zy'aire's death.

Zy’Aire’s parents have a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral costs and a new car. The funeral will be June 21.

