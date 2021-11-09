Commander of Volk Field Air National Guard Base relieved of duties due to "lost confidence"

CAMP DOUGLAS — There has been a change of command at the Volk Field Air National Guard Base in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin.

The top Wisconsin Air National Guard officer, Brig. Gen. David W. May, relieved Col. Leslie Zyzda-Martin of her duties as commander of Volk Field which is an hour east of La Crosse. Her duties included overseeing the Combat Readiness Training Center, the 128th Air Control Squadron, and the 126th Weather Flight. The base is about 10,265 acres and includes an air to ground gunnery range.

A press release from the National Guard Public Affairs office, said that the move happened after a "lost confidence in (Col. Zyzda-Martin's) ability to command."

The press release continued saying, "This decision was made following investigations that revealed issues concerning command climate and alleged misconduct. Additional investigations are ongoing."

No specifics were mentioned as to what led to the loss of confidence or what the alleged misconduct was.

Lt. Col. Tom Bauer will act as the interim commander.

It is unclear if this is related to an incident at Fort McCoy over the weekend in which reports from our news partner WKBT said animal or human remains were found. The two bases are about 25 minutes away from each other. That is an ongoing investigation as well.

