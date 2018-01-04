Comedian Tiffany Haddish's Milwaukee show postponed due to weather conditions

Wind Chill Advisory issued January 4 at 1:46PM CST expiring January 5 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Comedian Tiffany Haddish's Milwaukee show has been postponed as a result of the East Coast's weather emergency.
The Pabst Theater Group shared a media alert regarding the comedian's Milwaukee show. Haddish was to perform on January 4 in The Pabst Theater. Due to travel complications, the show will be on February 1 and will relocate to The Riverside Theater.