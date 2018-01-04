Comedian Tiffany Haddish's Milwaukee show postponed due to weather conditions

Chloe Hurckes
2:31 PM, Jan 4, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 13: Comedian Tiffany Haddish performs on stage as ELLE hosts Women In Comedy event with July Cover Star Kate McKinnon at Public Arts at Public on June 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for ELLE)

Brad Barket
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comedian Tiffany Haddish's Milwaukee show has been postponed as a result of the East Coast's weather emergency. 

The Pabst Theater Group shared a media alert regarding the comedian's Milwaukee show. Haddish was to perform on January 4 in The Pabst Theater. Due to travel complications, the show will be on February 1 and will relocate to The Riverside Theater.

Tickets for the original show will be honored for the rescheduled date. Starting at 12:00 p.m. on January 5, additional tickets for The Riverside show will be available.

Please contact The Pabst Theater with any questions or concerns at 414-286-3205 or tickets@pabsttheaer.org

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top