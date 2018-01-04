Comedian Tiffany Haddish's Milwaukee show postponed due to weather conditions

Comedian Tiffany Haddish's Milwaukee show has been postponed as a result of the East Coast's weather emergency.

The Pabst Theater Group shared a media alert regarding the comedian's Milwaukee show. Haddish was to perform on January 4 in The Pabst Theater. Due to travel complications, the show will be on February 1 and will relocate to The Riverside Theater.

Tickets for the original show will be honored for the rescheduled date. Starting at 12:00 p.m. on January 5, additional tickets for The Riverside show will be available.

Please contact The Pabst Theater with any questions or concerns at 414-286-3205 or tickets@pabsttheaer.org