Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is coming to Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will be bringing his "It Ain't Right" tour to Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum on November 6, 2024.

"Hop on the 'It Ain't Right' tour, where I'll roast today's absurdities – nonexistent manners, wallet-wincing prices and the social media circus,” said Maniscalco. “Join me in laughing at the wrongs in this shameless world!"

Tickets are available starting Wednesday, November 29th with an artist presale. General sales begin on Friday, December 1st at 10:00 a.m. on SebastianLive.com.

Learn more about Sebastian Maniscalco (information provided by Live Nation Entertainment):

Sebastian Maniscalco is the undisputed king of physical comedy, hailed by The New York Times as the "hottest comic in America." He has been performing for over two decades amassing a huge loyal fanbase and as Pollstar has noted, “He's been a voice in the vanguard of a live comedy revolution.” During his latest tour, Maniscalco conquered New York City by selling out Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center, UBS Arena, and Prudential Center, and with his two shows at Chicago's United Center, he is currently the highest-grossing comedian in the venue's three-decade history. With residencies at the Borgata Event Center in Atlantic City, as well as the Wynn, Encore Theatre in Las Vegas, he continues his record-breaking arena shows that earned him the top spot on Pollstar's Top Comedy Tours list. He has also starred in 6 comedy specials for networks such as Netflix, Showtime and Comedy Central.

Maniscalco's success in comedy extends beyond the stand-up stage. His talents have been brilliantly translated to film, television, and the popular world of podcasting. His new series, "Bookie”, co-produced by Maniscalco and legendary director, writer, and producer Chuck Lorre premieres in November of 2023 on HBO MAX. The show follows a veteran bookie navigating the impending legalization of sports gambling and the evolving culture that bounces him around Los Angeles.

Maniscalco can be seen on the big screen in projects such as the animated feature film The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the Neil Bogart biopic Spinning Gold, and the dramedy Somewhere in Queens with Ray Romano and Laurie Metcalf. In 2023, Maniscalco marked his first role as a leading man when he co-wrote and starred in About My Father, a Lionsgate production loosely based on his Italian family experience, alongside Robert De Niro. Maniscalco also appeared in Martin Scorsese’s crime drama, The Irishman as well as Peter Farrelly’s Oscar-winning Green Book.

Along with TV and standup, Maniscalco currently hosts two podcasts, Daddy vs. Doctor and The Pete and Sebastian Show. Both shows are hosted by Maniscalco alongside his hilarious and informative co-hosts, Dr. Scott Cohen, and Pete Correale. Daddy vs. Doctor and The Pete and Sebastian Show are available on all podcast platforms.

Maniscalco is also an author of the national best-selling memoir, “Stay Hungry,” an inspiring, honest, and uproarious collection of essays that traces his career from the trials and tribulations – to reaching the pinnacles of comedy success.

Maniscalco's success is a testament to his perseverance and hustle – with his tireless work ethic and undeniable talent, it's safe to say that Maniscalco will continue to be a fixture in comedy and entertainment for years to come.

