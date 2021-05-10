Comedian Jim Gaffigan returning to Milwaukee's Riverside Theater for two shows this November

MILWAUKEE -- Comedian Jim Gaffigan is returning to Milwaukee for two shows at the Riverside Theater this November.

"The Fun Tour" will kick off this August, before winding its way to Milwaukee for two shows on November 24 and November 26, both at 7 p.m.

Presale begins Tuesday, May 11 at 10 a.m., while tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, May 14 at 12 p.m.

Gaffigan's tour also includes a number of rescheduled shows from 2020. For those rescheduled shows, all previously purchased tickets will be honored.

"Gaffigan is a six-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, two-time Emmy-winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life.

A top ten comedian according to Forbes’ 2019 comedy list, Jim recently released his 8th stand-up special, The Pale Tourist, on Amazon which was nominated for a Grammy. He was also recently awarded for being the first comedian to reach one billion streams on Pandora," a news release announcing the tour says.

Any safety protocols recommended by city and state health officials will be followed at the time of the show, the Pabst Theater Group says.

Get more information and purchase tickets when they go on sale here.

