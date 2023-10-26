Comedian Aries Spears to perform at Milwaukee Improv in Brookfield this weekend

MILWAUKEE — Comedian Aries Spears will appear at the Milwaukee Improv in Brookfield from Oct. 26-29. Tickets can be purchased online.

Spears is a Chicago native whose love for comedy blossomed when he was a kid. He has a tremendous career, starring regularly in Fox's Mad TV and going on nationwide comedy tours, which all kicked off when Spears moved to Los Angeles to expand his career.

Spears has also appeared in several feature films, including Jerry Maguire.

Incorporating his background into his career is important to Spears, as he participates in charities that are important to him. Spears said he is thankful for everything that has happened to him, and he tries to help others who are not as fortunate. Making people laugh is important to him.

