Colectivo Coffee opening location in Whitefish Bay

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — A Colectivo café could be coming to Whitefish Bay.

That's according to a news release from Associated Bank, whose building the cafe would be located in at 430 E. Silver Spring Dr.

The bank is redeveloping the location, and the changes open up room for the Milwaukee-based coffee shop.

According to the news release, Associated Bank's first level will offer two drive-up banking lanes and a walk-up ATM. Colectivo Coffee will occupy 1,500 of the first level as well as café space on level two of the building.

Associated Bank expects construction to start in June with the redesigned location opening in the spring of 2024.

Green Bay-based Associated Bank is the largest bank holding company in Wisconsin.

