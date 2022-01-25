Cold weather resources for Waukesha County residents

WAUKESHA — It's one of the coldest days of the year with temperatures dropping below zero with the windchill. Given that, the City of Waukesha is offering various services to its residents to help stay warm Tuesday night and into the morning.

For those who need a warm place to stay, call 211 to be connected with community services. If you are experiencing an emergency like hypothermia, call 911.

You are asked to report power outages to WE Energies at 1-800-662-4797. However, if those outages relate to medical equipment failing or downed wires call 911.

The Waukesha County Department of Health and Human Services is increasing wellness checks for its current clients.

Families and friends are encouraged to check in on those who might be vulnerable like the elderly, those who don't have consistent meals, or consistent heating in their homes.

More cold weather information can be found here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip