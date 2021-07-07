Watch
Colby would be official Wisconsin cheese under bill

Matthew S. Gunby/ASSOCIATED PRESS
**ADVANCE FOR MONDAY, MAY 7** Holstein cows are seen while grazing in a field Monday, April 30, 2007, at Chapel's Country Creamery in Easton, Md. Because of a quirk in state food laws, the milk produced by Chapel's grass-fed Jersey and Holstein cows has to be shipped to Pennsylvania to be turned into cheese, then shipped back south to be sold. Maryland law prohibits the processing of unpasteurized milk, which is used for owner Holly Foster's artisan cheeses such as Crab Spice Cheddar and Colby Dill. (AP Photo/Matthew S. Gunby)
Farmstead Cheese
MADISON — In cheese-obsessed Wisconsin, which proudly touts itself as America’s Dairyland, the dairy cow is the official domestic animal, milk is the official state beverage and cheese is the official dairy product.

But believe it or not, in a state that produces more cheese than any other at 3.4 billion pounds each year, there is no official state cheese.

A bipartisan bill being heard by a state Assembly committee on Wednesday would change that.

The measure makes colby, which was created in Wisconsin more than 100 years ago, the official cheese.

The bill must pass the Legislature and be signed by Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law.

