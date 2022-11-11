Coat check returns to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport has brought back its popular coat check for the winter season.

Once again, travelers can leave their coats at the airport before heading to warmer destinations.

The service, which first started four years ago, is located inside the Summerfest Marketplace before security. The airport said travelers can leave their coats, gloves, and other unneeded items at the coat check until they return.

Each coat is hung in protective plastic and kept in a secure, locked area.

The cost to keep the coats there is $2 a day, with a maximum charge of $10 per trip, according to the airport.

“Our coat check service remains one of our most popular winter amenities here at MKE,” said Airport Director Brian Dranzik. “Travelers love the simplicity, ease of use, and convenience of being able to wear your coat when you need it and being able to leave it safely behind when you don’t."

