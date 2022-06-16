Coast Guard warns of severe thunderstorms on Lake Michigan

MILWAUKEE — The Coast Guard is warning the public around Lake Michigan of severe thunderstorms expected across the lake Wednesday night and into Thursday.

The National Weather Service is reporting possible waterspouts, large hail (up to 1 inch or greater in diameter), and damaging winds above 50 knots as the storm moves east across the lake.

“We urge all mariners to exercise extreme caution and prudence throughout the duration of this storm,” said Capt. Donald Montoro, commander of Sector Lake Michigan. “Only go out on the water if absolutely necessary. Always wear your life jacket, ensure you have a working marine radio tuned to channel 16, and that you tell a family member or friend where and when you will be on the water.”

The Coast Guard says the storms have potential to damage vessels, piers, mooring areas, and coastal facilities.

Anyone who sees a hazard to navigation on a navigable waterway is asked to call the Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan Command Center at (414) 747-7182. Please direct any further inquiries to the Sector Lake Michigan Public Affairs Officer at (414) 255-5849 or via email at Anthony.R.Gallegos@uscg.mil.

