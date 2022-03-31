Watch
Coast Guard cutter arrives at new home port in Minnesota

Posted at 8:12 AM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 09:12:38-04

MARINETTE — The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Spar has arrived at its new homeport in Minnesota after undergoing a year of maintenance.

The arrival Wednesday in Duluth comes as members of Congress are pushing for another heavy icebreaker on the Great Lakes.

Spar was built in Marinette, Wisconsin, and replaces Alder, which left the port last summer.

Spar will break up ice for vessels on Lake Superior and northern Lake Michigan. On its journey to Duluth, Lt. Cmdr.

Joel Wright said his crew encountered thick ice in Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior as well as ships stuck in ice.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

