Coalition's proposal would reshape face of downtown Milwaukee, renderings show

MILWAUKEE — Imagine if the Interstate 794 bridges no longer existed in Milwaukee. How would we utilize that space to benefit everyone who enjoys the city?
A coalition of local planners and residents is trying to share their vision for that space. Renderings released by the coalition show a world without the imposing freeway bridges, and in their place exist more trees, pedestrian walkways, mixed-use housing and outdoor places to eat and drink.
“Walkability would be a big aspect of it. It could be one of the few places in the city and state where you could live without a car," Taylor Korslin, a Milwaukee resident and architect who created some of the renderings, told the Milwaukee Business Journal.
Compare Milwaukee now and the plan's rendering:
The discussion comes as the Wisconsin Department of Transportation looks into revamping the area, specifically the aging structures that connect I-794’s east-west bridges to the Lake Interchange.
If they decide to fix the current bridges, it would cost about $300 million. But the state of Wisconsin is also starting a study that considers alternatives to the freeway-dominating norm - like that coalition of locals, the BizJournal reports.
One of those proponents for change, called "Rethink I-794", wants to remove the bridges from 6th to Lincoln Memorial. Clybourn meanwhile would be converted into a two-way boulevard.
Another one of the groups, called "1000 Friends of Wisconsin", says that the plan would open up just over 30 acres of publically owned land and could generate $1.5 billion in new property value.
Rethink I-794 is hosting a webinar on Oct. 18 at 12 p.m. to 'officially' unveil the renderings. Sign up and watch the meeting here. Check out the renderings below: