Co-owner of Sports Page Barr opens up about losing close friends and reopening for business

ELKHORN, Wis. — An Elkhorn bar opened for the first time on Friday since a double homicide shook the community.

Gina and Emerson Weingart were shot and killed last month at Sports Page Barr. Gina was working at the bar and her husband Emerson was there as well when a man opened fire and killed the newlyweds.

"It's just a tragedy that shouldn't have happened," co-owner of Sports Page Barr Jordan Barr said.

Barr shared that he quickly grew close to the Weingarts. They played in a dart league weekly.

"They came in one day and made friends with everybody, and it's like alright you're one of us now come on in," Barr explained.

Barr and his father debated reopening after losing Gina and Emerson.

"For a long time, we didn't know if we would open back up or not, you know? It was like it'd be hard'. Hard to get back in here," Barr stated.

As the business reopened, Barr expressed his deep gratitude for the Elkhorn community's outpouring of support in offering condolences and coordinating fundraisers.

"100%. I've never been prouder to be from Elkhorn in my life," Barr recalled.

Nearby businesses were happy to see the bar back open Friday.

"It's good to see everybody come together," said Katie Fulton at The Wishing Well Florist.

"I think people if they can go in and support them that would be fabulous so their families can start their journey to recovery too," said Lisa Brown from Charisma Hair Studio.

As the Sports Page Barr family tries to move forward, a card from the Weingarts' funeral, has a forever spot at the bar.

"You'll get overwhelmed with grief randomly. You'll see one little thing and it'll just hit you. That's what everybody that works here for many of our patrons and stuff too. We're all still going through it. Probably will for a long time," Barr stated. "It's always in the back of your head you know. I miss my friends. I know everybody misses those two."

