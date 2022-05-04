Clinics across state lines prepare for Wisconsin women to jump borders for abortions

MILWAUKEE — If Wisconsin's abortion law goes into effect, it would restrict who can get an abortion. Clinics across state lines are preparing for a potential surge in patients.

Clinics in Illinois and Minnesota expect the number of out of state patients to grow if the U.S. Supreme Court reverses Roe v. Wade. They have already seen it as states move to limit or ban access to abortions.

If Roe v. Wade is tossed out, Wisconsin state law would outlaw almost all abortions.

Pregnant Wisconsinites may travel to clinics in states where abortion services are more available. It is something Laurie Casey and her team is preparing for.

"We have to make sure that we have adequate staffing, that our doctors are available," Casey said.

Casey is the executive director of WE Health Clinic in Duluth, Minnesota. The clinic provides abortion services among other health care. She expects their number of out of state patients to grow 25% if Roe v. Wade is overturned, and access to abortion services plummets.

Laurie Casey at the We Health Clinic PA in Duluth

"If Minnesota is going to be a targeted state where abortion care is accessible, there could be more protesters traveling from out of the state, and so we want to talk about beefing up our security," Casey said. "Also, just financially, it's going to cost us more to provide services."

The chief strategy and operations officer for Planned Parenthood of Illinois says this is something they have been preparing for.

"This is an eventuality that we've been preparing for for years," Kristen Schultz said.

Schultz says the number of out of state patients seeking abortions increased by 30% over the past several months.

"We're increasing our own capacity at Planned Parenthood of Illinois with data infrastructure, technology, everything that you can think about that you need to expand our ability to provide more access and more care internally. We are doing that," Schultz said.

Data shows Wisconsin residents are already getting abortions out of state. In 2020, there were 531 in Illinois and 538 in Minnesota.

