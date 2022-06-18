Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Civil War reenactors to share history of Wisconsin Black soldiers at Juneteenth celebrations

A group of Civil War reenactors want to make sure the history of Wisconsin Black soldiers that fought in the Civil War that led to the freedom of all enslaved people is not forgotten on June 19.
Posted at 10:27 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 23:27:33-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebrations begin Sunday.

The holiday is about the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans, but a group of Civil War reenactors want to make sure the history of Wisconsin Black soldiers that fought in the war that lead to the freedom of all enslaved people is not forgotten an June 19.

The group of dedicated members started more than 15 years ago when a Black soldier's grave was discovered on the VA campus.

TMJ4's Shannon Sims spoke to reenactment members of Co. F of the 29th Infantry, US Colored Troops. Watch in the video above.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

juneteenth parade

How to watch the Juneteenth parade this Sunday on TMJ4