City officials gather to celebrate successful cruise season

MILWAUKEE — City officials gathered Wednesday to celebrate a successful 2022 cruise season.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson joined officials from Milwaukee, the state, and the Great Lakes Region to celebrate the growing industry.

According to a news release, more than 13,000 passengers traveled to or from Milwaukee on international cruise ships this year.

A total of eight ships stopped in Milwaukee, with a total of 33 visits throughout the season. That is compared to the last full cruise season in 2019 which only had 10 stops.

“Milwaukee is a great destination, filled with attractions and hospitality. People from around the globe are clearly taking notice of our city, and the growing passenger and vessel visit numbers speak for themselves,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

In response to the successful season, Mayor Johnson announced that his 2023 proposed budget includes financing for the redevelopment of South Shore Cruise Dock. A news release states Port Milwaukee received $3.5 million in Capital Tourism grant funding from the state to build the new infrastructure.

“Milwaukee is becoming the turnaround port of choice for international cruise lines operating on the Great Lakes. This success is because of the hard work of Port staff and our partners,” said Adam Tindall-Schlicht, Director of Port Milwaukee. “Our momentum and positioning as a Great Lakes cruising destination will keep moving forward.”

