City of South Milwaukee Water Department working to fix low-pressure problem

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — The City of South Milwaukee Water Department is working to resolve a low to no water pressure issue in the area.

The South Milwaukee Police Department posted to Facebook on Sunday morning saying they and the Water Department were aware of a problem and working to get it solved.

An hour later, the department shared an update saying, "the water department has identified the issue and is working on fixing it as quickly as they can."

The police department also said it would be releasing a statement on the issue "soon" and provide further guidance in regard to the water.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 will update this article as we learn more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip