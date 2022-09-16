City of South Milwaukee to celebrate 125th anniversary of its founding

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — The City of South Milwaukee will be hosting a public celebration for the 125th anniversary of the city's founding.

The celebration will happen on Saturday and will include open houses and tours at more than 20 locations across the area.

According to a news release from the city, the celebration will surround South Milwaukee's art, architecture, culture, history, businesses, organizations, and residents. The event is completely free, and family-friendly.

Some of the 20+ locations for the event include churches, schools, businesses, city facilities, and the Bucyrus Museum, which will be offering half-off admission.

If you go to the event and visit more than 12 locations, you can claim a free 125th-anniversary commemorative coin. To get one, turn in a completed map, which are available online prior to the event or at each stop, and return it to the South Milwaukee Fire Department by 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 17.

More details about the event, and a full list of locations taking part in the celebration, can be found on the city's website.

