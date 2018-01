MILWAUKEE -- The City of Milwaukee is holding an entry-level career fair on Tuesday, January 23rd, 2018 for employment opportunities with the Department of Public Works.

Attendees will have access to application assistance, tips on the hiring process, and the opportunity to apply on-site to the various positions. The job openings range from Bridge Operator to Urban Forestry Arborist Apprentice.

The fair will be held from 12:00-4:00 p.m. at City Hall located at 200 E Wells St. in Milwaukee.

For more information call 414-286-3751, click HERE, or check out the flyer for the event.