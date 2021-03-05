Menu

City of Milwaukee to expand outdoor business program

"Active Streets for Business" Program Extended
A plan the streamlines the permitting process for city businesses looking to expand outdoor space has been extended. It was set to sunset next week.
Posted at 7:08 AM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 08:08:41-05

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee expects to more than double the number of businesses expanding outdoor spaces, including dining options as the weather warms up.

The Department of Public Works is extending its “Active Streets for Business” program that was set to sunset next week.

“We've had no traffic incidents, they've all followed the guidelines, we've had zero complaints which is a big positive,” said Jerrel Kruschke, DPW City Engineer.

The program launched last summer, intended to streamline the permitting process for businesses looking to expand out onto the sidewalk, street, or parking lot areas. Kruschke said 42 businesses took advantage in 2020, and he expects as many as 100 to apply this year.

As the businesses are in the public right of way, and in some cases, spots that have vehicle traffic, the city examines their plans for safety before issuing a permit.

“Usually when we have someone extend into the parking areas or into the roadway, we have a lot of traffic safety precautions that come with that, with barriers and caution signs,” Kruschke explained.

Businesses wishing to apply for the permit can do so with the Department of Public Works here.

